Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $267.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) will announce sales of $267.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $258.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.70 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year sales of $996.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $999.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $260.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Snap One in the third quarter worth approximately $9,728,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snap One in the third quarter worth approximately $4,168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap One in the third quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Snap One in the third quarter worth approximately $2,501,000.

Snap One stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. 22,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,959. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

