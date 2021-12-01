SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get SMC alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SMCAY opened at $32.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. SMC has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.86.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMC (SMCAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.