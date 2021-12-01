Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Update

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the October 31st total of 237,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EDTK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. 2,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,896. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDTK. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

