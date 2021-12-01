SIX Price Up 218% This Week (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last seven days, SIX has traded 218% higher against the dollar. One SIX coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SIX has a market capitalization of $60.60 million and $53.52 million worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SIX Profile

SIX launched on June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . The official website for SIX is six.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

Buying and Selling SIX

