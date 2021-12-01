Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Trading Up 5.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) were up 5.4% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $38.95 and last traded at $38.53. Approximately 8,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,498,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.57.

Specifically, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 80,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $3,356,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 430,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,602,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.63 and a beta of 2.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 424.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 103,532 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $6,119,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.3% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 959,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,543,000 after purchasing an additional 199,756 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,201,000 after purchasing an additional 328,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 47.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.