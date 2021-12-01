Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim Acquires 50,000 Shares

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,862,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SIX opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.63 and a beta of 2.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

