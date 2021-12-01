SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading 6.8% Higher

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $320.17 and last traded at $318.80. 11,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 228,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 482.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.76.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total value of $841,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $5,434,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,209 shares of company stock valued at $20,483,655 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in SiTime by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in SiTime by 1.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in SiTime by 0.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SiTime by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SiTime by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

