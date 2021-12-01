Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Hits Market Cap of $59,556.40

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $59,556.40 and approximately $41.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 26.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,156,655 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

