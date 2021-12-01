Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $29.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Simmons First National by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Simmons First National by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 157.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares in the last quarter. 24.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

