SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Trading Down 0.3%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.72 and last traded at C$10.81. 640,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 330,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.84.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

