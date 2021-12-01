SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

SILV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 65,451 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 372,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 84,590 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,968,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 149,937 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 0.99.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

