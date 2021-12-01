Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the October 31st total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 581,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Silver One Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. 294,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,829. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. Silver One Resources has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

Get Silver One Resources alerts:

Separately, Rowe restated a “sell” rating on shares of Silver One Resources in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Silver One Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.