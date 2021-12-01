Signata Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Signata coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Signata has a market capitalization of $13.31 million and $575,505.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Signata has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Signata alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00045078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.92 or 0.00245251 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00088860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Signata Profile

Signata (SATA) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,344,292 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.