Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Morgan Stanley

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGTX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $23.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sigilon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sigilon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of SGTX stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 324,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 132,706 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

