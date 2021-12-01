SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,394 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 24.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 54,728 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 26.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 144,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.47. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 29.13%. Equities research analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. TheStreet lowered SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.