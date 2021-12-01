Short Interest in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Rises By 51.6%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the October 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days. Currently, 22.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Xometry by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 188,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 111,542 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,100,000. Institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XMTR opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.13. Xometry has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Xometry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

