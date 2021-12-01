Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Declines By 58.9%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the October 31st total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 34,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 63,272 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 961.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 269,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 99,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period.

HYZD traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $21.81. 585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,936. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $23.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

