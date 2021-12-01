Short Interest in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Drops By 39.1%

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

