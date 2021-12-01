Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Grows By 164.5%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 164.5% from the October 31st total of 521,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,256,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
VGSH opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $62.02.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
