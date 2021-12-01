Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Grows By 164.5%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 164.5% from the October 31st total of 521,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,256,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

VGSH opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $62.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 162,854.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 86,946,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,256,000 after buying an additional 43,916,687 shares during the period. Wit LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,786,000 after buying an additional 9,662,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,951,000 after buying an additional 1,182,463 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,378,000.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

