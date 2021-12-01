Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Grows By 58.9%

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,400 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the October 31st total of 229,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

TRMR opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the second quarter valued at $588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

