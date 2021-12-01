Short Interest in The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Decreases By 48.9%

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several brokerages have commented on BKEAY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bank of East Asia in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Get Bank of East Asia alerts:

Bank of East Asia stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. Bank of East Asia has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.