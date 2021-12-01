Short Interest in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Drops By 45.8%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the October 31st total of 6,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 44,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $855,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,410,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,291 shares of company stock worth $3,088,194 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $788.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.41. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

