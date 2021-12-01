Short Interest in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Rises By 124.4%

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,500 shares, a growth of 124.4% from the October 31st total of 360,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of SEAH stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. 36,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,406. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $12.48.
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.
About Sports Entertainment Acquisition
Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.
