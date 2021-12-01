Short Interest in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Decreases By 47.9%

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the October 31st total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Spok by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spok in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Spok by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Spok in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Spok in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPOK opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13. Spok has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $187.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.26.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Spok’s payout ratio is presently -18.31%.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

