Short Interest in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Drops By 58.3%

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE SPE traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 41,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,877. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $16.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

In other news, Director Gerald Hellerman purchased 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $765,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 13.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 20.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 85,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $14,633,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

