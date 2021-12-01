Short Interest in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Grows By 46.5%

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,400 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the October 31st total of 528,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Retail Value stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.15. 5,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.17. Retail Value has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $22.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 79.57%. This is a positive change from Retail Value’s previous annual dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -834.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Retail Value from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other Retail Value news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $98,277,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Value by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,871,000 after purchasing an additional 559,132 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Retail Value by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 936,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after acquiring an additional 233,159 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Retail Value by 5,982.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 647,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after acquiring an additional 637,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Retail Value by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 37,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Value by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Value

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

