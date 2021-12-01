Short Interest in Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Drops By 63.5%

Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the October 31st total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 107.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCPUF opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. Recipe Unlimited has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86.

RCPUF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Recipe Unlimited from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Recipe Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Recipe Unlimited from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

