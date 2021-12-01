Short Interest in Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Increases By 127.5%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 127.5% from the October 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of QUISF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. 66,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,588. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.64.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.20 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

