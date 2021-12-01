Short Interest in Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Declines By 33.3%

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PBNK opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. Pinnacle Bank has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $13.94.

Get Pinnacle Bank alerts:

About Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank (Morgan Hill, California) engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial; Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; and Other. It offers services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations and individuals.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.