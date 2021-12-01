Short Interest in PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Rises By 57.7%

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the October 31st total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHK stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. 1,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,257. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. PIMCO High Income Fund has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $7.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

