Short Interest in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Decreases By 51.7%

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the October 31st total of 373,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Mistras Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,695. Mistras Group has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $234.78 million, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $174.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.50 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $39,387.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the first quarter worth approximately $570,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 127.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 28,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

