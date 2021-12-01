Short Interest in Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Rises By 62.1%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,900 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the October 31st total of 434,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

OTCMKTS MWSNF opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Mawson Gold has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

About Mawson Gold

Mawson Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of precious metal properties. It focuses on the gold mineralization at Rajapalot project and the mafic-hosted Rompas gold-uranium vein-style project. The company was founded by Mark Stephen Saxon on March 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

