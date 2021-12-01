Short Interest in Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Grows By 50.0%

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LBTI stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,164. Lithium & Boron Technology has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23.

About Lithium & Boron Technology

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc engages in the manufacturing of boric acid. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Boric Acid segment. The company was founded by James Jun Wang and Wen Bin Lin in 1954 and is headquartered in Xai Xi, China.

