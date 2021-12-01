Short Interest in Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Grows By 50.0%

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LBTI stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,164. Lithium & Boron Technology has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23.
About Lithium & Boron Technology
