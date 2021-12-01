Short Interest in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Declines By 46.5%

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the October 31st total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. 32,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,410. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLNW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth $41,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.