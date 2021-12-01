Short Interest in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Rises By 82.6%

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the October 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LHC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. 45,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,860. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II in the third quarter worth $1,649,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the third quarter worth $434,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 50.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 758,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after buying an additional 254,241 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 7.4% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 724,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 41.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 535,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 156,500 shares during the period. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

