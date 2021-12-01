Short Interest in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Expands By 75.0%

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 4,727.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter.

Get Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $32.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.