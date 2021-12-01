Short Interest in Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Drops By 56.3%

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the October 31st total of 270,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of LWSOF stock remained flat at $$46.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. Lawson has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.24.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lawson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Other Business segments.

