Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Increases By 120.0%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:JSCPY traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.51. JSR has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Get JSR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JSR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.