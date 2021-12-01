Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Expands By 153.5%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 153.5% from the October 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 56,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

HTD stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,972. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

