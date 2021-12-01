Short Interest in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Drops By 55.0%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the October 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,836,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 250,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,128 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1,579.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 247.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the period. 17.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTO stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.82. 51,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,709. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $46.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

