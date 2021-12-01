Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Increases By 84.4%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the October 31st total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other Jerash Holdings (US) news, CEO Lin Hung Choi sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

JRSH traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,987. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $87.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JRSH. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

