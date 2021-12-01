Short Interest in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Grows By 77.6%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the October 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 17.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ HCDI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 25,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,330. Harbor Custom Development has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other news, CFO Lance Brown acquired 22,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,735.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 44,213 shares of company stock valued at $102,204 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCDI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

