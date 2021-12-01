Short Interest in Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Expands By 123.1%

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the October 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 555,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund stock traded down 0.68 on Wednesday, reaching 32.19. 248,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,027. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a twelve month low of 16.00 and a twelve month high of 73.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 31.93.

