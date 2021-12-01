Short Interest in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Increases By 147.0%

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a growth of 147.0% from the October 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

AIQ opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $33.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,319 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

