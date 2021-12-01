Short Interest in Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Rises By 172.7%

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, an increase of 172.7% from the October 31st total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,208.0 days.

FRNWF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Peel Hunt raised Future to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

FRNWF stock opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.93. Future has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $49.04.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

