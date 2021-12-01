Short Interest in Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Decreases By 61.0%

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the October 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,000,000. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 930.2% in the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 577,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 521,137 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,924,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FACA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. 5,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,955. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

