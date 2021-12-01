Short Interest in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Grows By 80.7%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,900 shares, a growth of 80.7% from the October 31st total of 165,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of FG Financial Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. 99,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,511. FG Financial Group has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21.

Get FG Financial Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FG Financial Group by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of FG Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FG Financial Group by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FG Financial Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FG Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.