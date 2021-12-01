Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Rises By 148.0%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 148.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.16.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of ESLOY stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.48. 24,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,687. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.80.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.