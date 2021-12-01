Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Increases By 101.3%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 101.3% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of DIFTY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 83,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,589. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

Get Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. alerts:

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.