Short Interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Declines By 32.9%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the October 31st total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Castor Maritime stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $170.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. Castor Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $19.50.
Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.28 million during the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 9.68%.
About Castor Maritime
Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.
Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.