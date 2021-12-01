Short Interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Declines By 32.9%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the October 31st total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Castor Maritime stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $170.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. Castor Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.28 million during the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 441.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,707 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the second quarter valued at about $643,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the second quarter valued at about $526,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 576.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 108,974 shares during the last quarter. 5.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

